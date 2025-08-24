HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bihar SIR: Over 98% submit documents as deadline nears

Bihar SIR: Over 98% submit documents as deadline nears

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 24, 2025 12:39 IST

x

The Election Commission on Sunday said documents of 98.2 per cent electors have already been received with eight more days left for people to file claims and objections to the draft electoral roll of Bihar published as part of the intensive revision of voters' list.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs protest over the alleged voter fraud and SIR issues, at Parliament premises, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

It underlined that the claims and objections period gives an opportunity to the electors to not only rectify mistakes in the draft rolls, but also submit their requisite documents which they may not have provided while submitting their enumeration forms.

"As per information received from the office of CEO Bihar, till date documents of 98.2 per cent electors have been received," it said.

 

From June 24 to August 24, in 60 days, 98.2 per cent persons have submitted their documents.

"This means an average of about 1.64 per cent per day. There are still eight days ro go till September 1 with just 1.8 per cent electors remaining for submission of the documents," it said.

The Supreme Court has now asked the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voters list.

The Election Commission has asked the Supreme Court to repose faith in it for carrying out the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

After SC direction, EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list
After SC direction, EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list
Bihar electoral rolls: Deleted 65L names published online post SIR
Bihar electoral rolls: Deleted 65L names published online post SIR
SC allows excluded Bihar voters to submit claims with Aadhaar
SC allows excluded Bihar voters to submit claims with Aadhaar
Vote theft allegations baseless, parties can file objections: CEC
Vote theft allegations baseless, parties can file objections: CEC
Cong hits back at CEC, says poll panel failed to answer Rahul's queries
Cong hits back at CEC, says poll panel failed to answer Rahul's queries

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries That Cook The Most

webstory image 2

7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating

webstory image 3

HP Expands Gaming Lineup With Omen 16 Laptop In India

VIDEOS

This Op Sindoor-Inspired Ganesha Pandal Showcases India's Military Might2:59

This Op Sindoor-Inspired Ganesha Pandal Showcases India's...

Car swept away in J-K's Kathua, rescued with crane 1:43

Car swept away in J-K's Kathua, rescued with crane

India successfully tests maiden flight of Integrated Air Defence Weapon system0:25

India successfully tests maiden flight of Integrated Air...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV