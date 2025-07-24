99% of electors have already been covered in SIR: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said that 99 per cent of electors have already been covered under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar, ECI said.

IMAGE: District Election Officer and District Magistrate Aman Sameer carries out a house-to-house visit in various panchayats under the Ekma Assembly Constituency to verify the work being done by Booth Level Officers (BLO) and review the ongoing activities related to the special intensive revision campaign of the voter list, in Saran. Photograph: @Saran_dm X/ANI Photo

The poll body further stated that the booth-level lists of those electors who have not filled their forms, of deceased electors, and of electors who have permanently migrated have already been shared by BLOs/EROs/DEOs/CEOs with all political parties on July 20, so that they can point out any errors.

As per the SIR Order, any elector or any political party can file a claim in case of any missing names or raise an objection in case of any wrong inclusion till September 1.

'99% of electors have already been covered. BLOs/BLAs have reported the names of 21.6 lakh deceased electors. BLOs/BLAs have reported the names of 31.5 lakh electors who have permanently migrated. BLOs/BLAs have found 7 lakh electors are registered at more than one place,' they added.

'According to local BLOs/BLAs, 1 lakh electors are untraceable. Despite door-to-door visits by local BLOs/BLAs, forms of fewer than 7 lakh electors have still not been received. Forms of 7.21 crore electors (91.32%) have been received and digitised; names of all these electors will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll.

'The remaining forms are also being digitised along with BLO/BLA reports to facilitate their verification during the claims and objections period. As per the SIR Order, the Draft Electoral Roll will be published on August 1, 2025, and printed as well as digital copies will be provided to all 12 political parties,' the ECI further said.

The draft roll will also be available on the website, reiterating that, as per the SIR order, any elector or political party can file a claim in case of missing names or raise an objection in case of wrong inclusion till September 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid protests by the Opposition on Thursday, as they sought to conduct a debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).