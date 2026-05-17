Bihar Schools To Limit School Bag Weight For Students

Bihar Education Department mandates all schools to follow NCERT guidelines, restricting school bag weight to a maximum of 10% of a student's body weight to reduce physical strain and promote student health.

Key Points Bihar schools must adhere to NCERT guidelines limiting school bag weight to 10% of a child's body weight.

Schools are required to install weighing scales to regularly monitor the weight of students' bags.

Private schools violating the NCERT school bag policy will face strict action from the Education Department.

The Bihar government aims to create a more transparent and equitable education system focused on student well-being.

Regular monitoring and communication with parents are essential for ensuring students carry lighter bags.

The Bihar Education Department has asked all private and government-aided schools to adhere to the NCERT's guidelines to ensure that the gross weight of a school bag does not exceed 10 per cent of the child's body weight.

The department has also directed schools to ensure that weighing scales are installed on campus to regularly check the weight of bags.

Any private schools found to be in violation will face action, officials said.

Enforcing The NCERT School Bag Policy

Speaking to PTI on Sunday, Bihar Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwari said, "All private and government-aided schools in the state will have to follow the NCERT School Bag Policy, 2020 and ensure that the weight of a school bag does not exceed 10 per cent of the child's body weight. The move is aimed at reducing the physical burden on students."

The weight of the bag needs to be monitored on a regular basis in the school, the minister said.

He said the institutions must design suitable timetables to prevent students from carrying unnecessary materials to school.

Government Initiatives For Education

"The decision has been taken following the instructions of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The NDA government is taking steps to make the education system in the state more transparent, equitable and accessible, keeping the interest of parents and students in mind.

"The CM recently warned private schools against arbitrary and unjustified fee hikes and said strict action will be taken against those found violating the rules," Tiwari said.

The minister said good health and a stress-free mind of school students contribute to nation building.

Promoting Student Well-being And Development

"Therefore, it needs to be made mandatory that every school, irrespective of its management, ensures the implementation of the school bag policy for the betterment of our children. Health, physical education and arts education are the areas which help in the all-round development of children. These need to be given adequate space in the timetable," he said.

As per NCERT guidelines, checking the weight of school bags needs to be made a regular practice in the institutions by keeping a weighing machine functional on the premises.

"For classes 1-5, teachers must take the responsibility of randomly checking the weight of school bags every three months on a day selected for the whole class. Information about heavy bags needs to be communicated to the parents of the child, and the bag needs to be monitored for a week or two to ensure that the child starts carrying a lighter bag," according to the guidelines.