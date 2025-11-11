HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar Polls: Phase 2: Touch And Go Seats

November 11, 2025

Polling officials seal the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) after the conclusion of the first phase of the Bihar assembly election in Tarapur, November 6, 2025.
 

Phase 2: Touch And Go Seats

The final phase of the two-phase Bihar elections takes place today, November 11.

Of the 243 total seats voting is being held in 122 seats.

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 14 seats in the 2020 assembly elections had a victory margin of less than 1.5%

Of this, the Ramgarh seat was won by Sudhakar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal defeating the Bahujan Samaj Party's Ambika Singh by 189 votes.

The Pranpur seat was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Nisha Singh defeating Tauquir Alam of the Congress by a margin of 1.49 per cent votes.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

