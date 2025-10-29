HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bihar poll temperature set to rise with multiple rallies

Bihar poll temperature set to rise with multiple rallies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 29, 2025 10:04 IST

x

Poll temperature has shot up in Bihar as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are set to address several public rallies on Wednesday in favour of their National Democratic Alliance and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc nominees, respectively, in various parts of the poll-bound state.

IMAGE: LoP Rahul Gandhi meets with the youth of Bihar and engages in dialogue on important issues, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: @AICC/ANI Photo

Union minister Rajnath Singh and several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will also hold rallies in support of NDA candidates in different parts of Bihar.

During the day, Shah will address public rallies in Darbhanga, Samastipur and Begusarai in favour of the NDA nominees, while Rahul Gandhi will join other INDIA bloc leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, at two programmes in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

 

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address a number of rallies separately in favour of NDA nominees in assembly segments of Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur, Saran, Siwan, Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar districts on Wednesday.

These rallies will be in addition to election meetings of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav and former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi.

The blitzkrieg is expected to set the tempo for the BJP-led coalition, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to return to the poll-bound state for two back-to-back rallies in Muzaffarpur and Saran districts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan to release joint manifesto on Oct 28
Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan to release joint manifesto on Oct 28
Did Modi officially announce Nitish as NDA's CM face?
Did Modi officially announce Nitish as NDA's CM face?
Modi on stage, Nitish Kumar 'accepts mistake'
Modi on stage, Nitish Kumar 'accepts mistake'
Now INDIA bloc unites behind Tejashwi Yadav after weeks of discord
Now INDIA bloc unites behind Tejashwi Yadav after weeks of discord
Gehlot rushes to Bihar as INDIA candidates face each other
Gehlot rushes to Bihar as INDIA candidates face each other

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rashmika Mandanna Movies on OTT

webstory image 2

Clean People: 9 Countries With The Best Bathing Habits

webstory image 3

Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses

VIDEOS

US President Donald Trump lands in South Korea for the final leg of his Asia trip1:12

US President Donald Trump lands in South Korea for the...

Gobardhan Scheme brings sustainable change to rural Gujarat2:31

Gobardhan Scheme brings sustainable change to rural Gujarat

Legal Expert Warns of Rising Sectarian Threat in Gilgit-Baltistan1:19

Legal Expert Warns of Rising Sectarian Threat in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO