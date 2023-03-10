News
Rediff.com  » News » Bihar man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef

Source: PTI
March 10, 2023 13:02 IST
A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob allegedly over suspicion that he was carrying beef in Bihar's Saran district, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: A protest in Mumbai against lynchings over beef. Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The deceased was identified as Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Hasanpur village of Siwan district.

According to a local police officer the incident took place on Tuesday when Naseem and his nephew Firoz Qureshi were going to meet their relatives at Jogia village in Saran district.

 

"Both were intercepted by locals near a mosque and it was followed by a heated argument. While Firoz managed to escape, the mob allegedly thrashed Nazeem with sticks. Later, the mob themselves handed over Naseem to the police in Rasulpur village (Saran), after which he was rushed to a government hospital but died during treatment," said Gaurav Mangla, superintendent of police (SP), Saran.

The SP told PTI over phone, "Three persons have so far been arrested for mob lynching. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab other suspects involved in the case. The case is being investigated from all angles."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
It's not about beef!
Good God! Thou ate beef?
This BJP MLA believes the beef ban must go
Karnataka records first H3N2 virus death
Modi's Cult Of Personality
When A Fire Takes Away All You Had
PIX: Amazing Ashwin!
RSS leader: Those who ate beef can also become Hindu

'This govt is in denial that India is a beef-eating country'

