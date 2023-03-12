News
Rediff.com  » News » Bihar man held in Tamil Nadu for spreading false info about migrants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 12, 2023 18:29 IST
A 32-year-old man from Bihar and settled in Jharkhand was arrested for posting false information on his Facebook and spreading rumours about migrant workers in Tirupur, police said on Sunday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

A special team from Tirupur Cyber Crime continued their surveillance and traced the accused Prashantkumar a native of Bihar, settled at Henegare village of Latehar district in Jharkhand, for posting the videos as if North Indian migrant workers were attacked.

 

The team camping there arrested Prashantkumar on March 11 and produced before the District Court at Latehar, they said.

On transit warrant, the accused was brought to Tirupur and produced before 3rd Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody today, they said.

The Tirupur Police have already arrested a youth from Bihar for spreading rumours.

The Tamil Nadu police have registered 11 cases and arrested three persons earlier in this connection.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers are safe in the State and he asserted that swift action would be taken against rumour-mongers spreading panic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Who Stoked Migrant Labour 'Exodus' From Tamil Nadu?
TN BJP chief Annamalai booked for inciting violence
Bihar team satisfied with TN on workers' safety
How Kohli put India in charge vs Australia
4th Test PHOTOS: Kohli dazzles as Aus trail India
Centre opposes validation of same sex marriages in SC
PIX: King Kohli reigns supreme!
News portal booked for 'fake news' on migrants in TN

Fake videos of attacks on migrants because...: Stalin

