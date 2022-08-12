News
Bihar govt provides 'Z-plus' security to Tejashwi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2022 16:12 IST
The Bihar government has decided to provide 'Z-plus' security to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav arrives to meet RJD President Lalu Yadav, at Misa Bharti's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

A circular to this effect was issued on Thursday, and commandos of the Bihar Special Armed Police would be involved in the security of the RJD leader, he said.

The circular, which was sent to Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP), said, "Decision to provide Z- plus security cover for Tejashwi Yadav was taken by the state security committee."

Yadav has also been provided with a bulletproof car.

 

"The 'Z-plus' security comprises a pilot, an escort, close protection team, house guard, spotters, search and frisking staff, among others in the form of several plain-clothes security personnel and BSAP armed commandos," a senior police official said.

Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have also been provided with 'Z-plus' security.

Reacting to the state government's decision to provide 'Z-plus' security' cover for Yadav, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi tweeted, "I was never given a bulletproof car, not Z-plus security either. With minimum security, I served the public for a long time from the government residence at Polo Road."

"Why do they need so much security? People are now scared that they have come to power," he said.

Talking to reporters on Friday, the chief minister defended the 'Z -plus' security cover for Yadav and said, "Why should they object to it? He is the deputy CM. They speak nonsense."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
