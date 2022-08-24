News
Rediff.com  » News » Bihar dy speaker says Sinha didn't want Dalit to preside over House

Bihar dy speaker says Sinha didn't want Dalit to preside over House

Source: PTI
August 24, 2022 14:56 IST
Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari on Wednesday accused outgoing Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha of having “insulted Dalits” by denying him the opportunity to conduct proceedings of the House after stepping down.

Sinha, after announcing his resignation and adjourning proceedings till 2 pm, had said that Narendra Narayan Yadav of the Janata Dal-United shall be in chair in the post-lunch session.

Hazari, also of the JD-U, was later seated inside the speaker's chamber by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, among others.

 

”It appears that the speaker did not want a Dalit to preside over the House. By denying me the opportunity, he has insulted Dalits,” Hazari told reporters before commencement of the post-lunch session.

Narayan Yadav, however, took the chair after lunch and announced that the deputy speaker shall preside over the session.

The deputy speaker subsequently adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes.

Earlier, Sinha's move was strongly opposed inside the House by minister for parliamentary affairs Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is a former speaker himself.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said, “Sinha has indulged in mischief but we have a way out. Yadav may take the chair at 2 pm and announce that the proceedings shall be conducted by the deputy speaker.”

Key businesses like election of a new speaker and debate on a motion of confidence moved by the new 'Mahagathbandhan' government were scheduled during the day.

Meanwhile, after resigning, Sinha walked down to the Bharatiya Janata Party office, less than a kilometre away, where he said, ”I feel like returning to my mother's lap. My tenure lasted for 20 months during which I functioned in accordance with the values instilled in me by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Now a new chapter begins.”

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
