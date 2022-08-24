News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP's V K Sinha quits as Bihar assembly speaker ahead of trust vote

BJP's V K Sinha quits as Bihar assembly speaker ahead of trust vote

Source: PTI
August 24, 2022 12:04 IST
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha announced his resignation on the floor of the House on Wednesday after an emotionally charged speech in which he expressed anguish over the no-confidence motion moved against him by the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.

IMAGE: Vijay Kumar Sinha announces his resignation as speaker during a special session of the Bihar assembly, Patna, August 24, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sinha, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party which now stands stripped of power in the state, left the House in turmoil as he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

 

He made a hasty exit from the House, and MLAs of the BJP, almost all of whom were wearing saffron scarves and raising slogans like ’Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and ’Jai Shri Ram', followed suit.

Earlier, Sinha spoke for nearly 20 minutes, claiming that after the sudden change of government he wanted ”to resign on my own” but decided otherwise after he learnt that a no-confidence motion had been moved.

”It had become incumbent upon me to respond to the motion. Some of the members moving the motion alleged that I had been undemocratic and dictatorial. This I cannot accept,” said Sinha.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
