Bihar caste survey: 6% graduates, 15% passed Class 10

Bihar caste survey: 6% graduates, 15% passed Class 10

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 08, 2023 09:54 IST
There are nearly 80 lakh graduates in Bihar, which is around 6.11 per cent of the total population, says the caste survey report tabled in Bihar assembly.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the report, 24,534 people belonging to Other Reported Classes (ORC) have the maximum number of graduates, accounting for 13.45 per cent of their total population.

The report was tabled in the assembly on Tuesday.

This is followed by 26,95,820 graduates from the general category, which is 13.41 per cent of their total count, the report said, adding altogether there are 7,83,050 Scheduled Caste graduates, which is a meagre 3.05 per cent of their total population.

 

The total number of postgraduates is 10,76,700, which is 0.82 per cent of the population, the report said.

The number of people having PhDs, including chartered accountants, is 95,398, which is 0.07 per cent of the population.

Only 9.19 per cent of people (1,20,12,146) have cleared their higher secondary examination and 14.71 per cent (19,22,99,97) have passed class 10, the report added.

The report said only 15 lakh people have their own laptops, with regular internet connections, which is not even two per cent of the population surveyed.

'In all, 15,08,085 have their own laptops, with regular internet connections. This is 1.15 per cent of the total 13,07,25,310 people surveyed,' it added.

In all, 10,147 people belonging to the ORC have laptops with internet, which is 5.56 per cent of their total population, followed by 6,33,864 belonging to the general category, which is 3.15 per cent of their total population, the report added.

In all 95,490 people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) have laptops with internet connection (0.37 per cent), the report said.

Around 99.49 per cent people (2,55,59,507) belonging to the SC category have no access to laptops, it added.

According to the report, only 1.57 per cent (20,49,370) are government employees.

People belonging to organised and unorganised sectors is 1.22 per cent and 2.14 per cent, respectively, it said.

The total number of housewives and students is 67.54 per cent (8,82,91,275) of the total population.

There are 2,18,65,634 labourers, which accounts for 16.73 per cent of the total population, the report said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
