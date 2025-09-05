HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Bihar, bidis start with B': Congress's GST post sparks row

'Bihar, bidis start with B': Congress's GST post sparks row

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 05, 2025 15:11 IST

x

The Kerala unit of the Congress has stirred controversy with a social media post targeting the Centre's Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary shares Kerala Congress's now deleted post. Photograph: @samrat4bjp/X

In a now-deleted post on X, the party remarked that "Bidis and Bihar start with B" and "can no longer be considered a sin," in reference to the GST reduction on bidis, a traditional tobacco product.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai launched a scathing attack on Congress, stating that the party takes "pleasure" in insulting Bihar and its people.

"Congress leaders across the country and all RJD leaders in Bihar take a pleasure in insulting Biharis. They take pride in humiliating Biharis and Bihari pride. People of Bihar will teach lesson to all such people who hurt Biharis and their self-respect...What will they (Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav) say (about this), it is they who make them say all this," Nityanand Rai said.

 

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also criticised the Congress, asserting that following the insult of PM Narendra Modi's mother, Bihar is now being insulted, which shows the "true character of the Congress party.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said that Kerala Congress's post revealed the ideology of the opposition party over what it thinks of Bihar citizens.

"The Congress party has displayed their mindset and thinking for Bihar. Congress leaders insult Bihar and Biharis. Through Congress Kerala's post, you must have understood that insulting Biharis is the job of the Congress party. People of Bihar are asking the Congress party whether they are comparing Biharis with Bidis? Congress has insulted the common people of Bihar, especially the poor; the public of Bihar can never forgive them," Jaiswal told reporters.

AGENCIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why This Congress Leader Defected To JD-U
Why This Congress Leader Defected To JD-U
'BJP Not Ready To Play Second Fiddle In Bihar'
'BJP Not Ready To Play Second Fiddle In Bihar'
Stalin Goes To Bihar: What Gives?
Stalin Goes To Bihar: What Gives?
SEE: BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna
SEE: BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna
Will Mukesh Sahni Quit Mahagathbandhan To Join NDA?
Will Mukesh Sahni Quit Mahagathbandhan To Join NDA?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Yamuna overflows, Floods hit parts of NCR after heavy rainfall4:31

Yamuna overflows, Floods hit parts of NCR after heavy...

Kerala celebrates Onam with feasts and traditions2:34

Kerala celebrates Onam with feasts and traditions

Race Against Time: Army Rescues Villagers with 18-hr Bridge Build1:48

Race Against Time: Army Rescues Villagers with 18-hr...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV