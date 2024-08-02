News
Rediff.com  » News » Biggest Prisoner Swap In West's History

Biggest Prisoner Swap In West's History

By REDIFF NEWS
August 02, 2024 13:07 IST
United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed Americans and Russians, released released from detention in Vladimir Putin's Russia, on their arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

16 prisoners were freed from Russia in exchange for eight Russian prisoners released from prisons in the US, Norway, Germany, Poland and Slovenia.

US Marine veteran Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal Correspondent Evan Gershkovich, Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva and Russian-British activist Vladimir Kara-Murza were the prisoners who were released from Russian detention.

 

IMAGE: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greet Paul Whelan. Photograph: Kind courtesy President Joe Biden/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Paul Whelan is greeted by his sister Elizabeth Whelan as he disembarks from a plane at Joint Base Andrews. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wall Street Journal Correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison last week by a Moscow court, waves on his arrival. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Evan Gershkovich is greeted by his mother Ella Milman who waged a campaign for her son's release. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Evan Gershkovich breathes the pure air of freedom. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Alsu Kurmasheva, free at last! Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Alsu Kurmasheva embraces daughters Bibi and Miriam Butorin and husband Pavel Butorin. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Alsu Kurmasheva speaks with daughters Bibi and Miriam Butorin and husband Pavel Butorin. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Alsu Kurmasheva, greeted by Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Alsu's daughters Bibi and Miriam Butorin and husband Pavel Butorin. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva are greeted by family members on their arrival. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

 

IMAGE: And the families meet. Photograph: Kind courtesy President Joe Biden/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Joe Biden speaks to the media after Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva, who were released from detention in Russia, arrived at Joint Base Andrews. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

 

IMAGE: President Biden posted this picture of the freed prisoners on social media. Photograph: Kind courtesy President Joe Biden/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The happy families with President Biden. Photograph: Kind courtesy President Joe Biden/Instagram

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
