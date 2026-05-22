Bhojshala verdict: Muslims to offer Friday namaz at home in protest

Following a Madhya Pradesh High Court ruling on the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex, Muslims in Dhar will offer Friday prayers at home and wear black bands in protest.

IMAGE: Bhojshala complex. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Muslims in Dhar will offer Friday prayers at home and wear black bands following the High Court's Bhojshala ruling.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court struck down a 2003 order allowing Muslims to pray at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex on Fridays.

Over 1,500 police personnel have been deployed around the Bhojshala complex to maintain security.

Hindu groups plan to gather for prayers at the 11th-century structure.

Community leaders urge members to express their unhappiness within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

Members of the Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district said they would offer their first Friday namaz at home and wear black bands after the court setback in the Bhojshala case.

Background On The Bhojshala Dispute

A week ago, the Madhya Pradesh High Court struck down a 2003 Archaeological Survey of India order that allowed Muslims to pray at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex on Fridays, holding that it was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

Before the verdict, Hindus were allowed to worship at the medieval monument on Tuesdays, while Muslims had been offering Friday prayers there for years.

Markets and business establishments run by Muslims will also remain closed in parts of Dhar on Friday, said community members.

Security Measures Implemented

Meanwhile, officials said more than 1,500 police personnel, backed by drones and CCTV surveillance, have been deployed in and around the Bhojshala complex ahead of the first Friday after the high court verdict.

The Bhoj Utsav Samiti has called upon members of the Hindu community to gather for an 'akhand puja' and 'maha aarti' at the 11th-century structure on Friday.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told PTI that a nine-layer security arrangement, including vehicle checks, mobile patrolling, CCTV surveillance and drone monitoring, has been put in place around the complex.

Community Response And Appeals For Peace

Muslim community president Abdul Samad told reporters that they would express their unhappiness within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

"We will offer namaz at our homes and wear black bands in protest. We will not hurt anybody's religious sentiments or offer prayers at public places," he said.

He said community members would upload photographs and videos of the prayers on social media to highlight their position.

Samad said a delegation from the Muslim community recently met the administration and submitted a memorandum alleging that certain activities around Bhojshala were not in line with the high court's directions.

He welcomed the administration's decision to cancel some programmes and permissions which, according to him, could have disturbed peace in the city.

"The Constitution gives equal religious freedom to all communities, and we will continue to act within its framework," he said.

Hindu Organisations' Celebrations

Following the high court verdict, Hindu organisations held celebrations, including prayers and fireworks, at the site earlier this week.

A peace committee meeting was held on Wednesday in the presence of Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and SP Sharma.

Officials said the court directions would be implemented 'in letter and spirit' and appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours or provocative social media posts. They said the authorities would ensure that no new religious activity or tradition not previously permitted was started at the site.

Bhoj Utsav Samiti patron Ashok Jain said members of the Hindu community would assemble at Dhan Mandi square on Friday afternoon before proceeding in a procession to Bhojshala for prayers.

"This Friday is linked to our self-respect. The entire Hindu community will offer prayers at Bhojshala," he said.

He claimed Hindus had faced restrictions and disputes over worship at the site for decades, especially when Basant Panchami coincided with Friday.