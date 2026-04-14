Hooda Accuses Centre of Undermining Haryana's Rights in BBMB

Bhupinder Singh Hooda has strongly criticised the central government's new notification concerning the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), arguing that it jeopardises Haryana's water rights and established interests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticises the Centre's BBMB notification, claiming it undermines Haryana's established rights regarding irrigation and power distribution.

The new BBMB rules allow members from any state to occupy key positions, raising concerns about Haryana's representation and interests.

Hooda alleges the BJP government is failing to secure SYL water for Haryana and neglecting the state's interests within the BBMB.

Opposition parties accuse the Centre of diluting Punjab's role in the BBMB by opening membership to non-stakeholder states.

The controversy surrounds the BBMB (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which revise eligibility criteria for member (irrigation) and member (power) positions.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has termed the Centre's latest notification regarding Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as completely "anti-Haryana".

Hooda on Tuesday said that when Haryana was carved out of Punjab as a separate state in 1966, specific rules for the Board were formally established. These rules included several provisions designed to safeguard Haryana's interests, he said.

"For instance, it was stipulated that the member in charge of irrigation on the Board would be from Haryana, the member in charge of power would be from Punjab... however, the new decision now states that a member from any state may occupy any of these positions.

"This raises apprehensions that Haryana's rights are being trifled with, a concern underscored by the fact that this has happened in the past as well," Hooda alleged.

On Tuesday, Punjab's ruling AAP and opposition Congress and SAD also slammed the Centre, accusing it of trying to dilute Punjab's role in the BBMB by opening its membership to non-stakeholder states.

They were referring to the Centre's latest notification pertaining to the BBMB (Amendment) Rules, 2026, revising eligibility criteria for the positions of member (irrigation) and member (power).

The notification states that preference shall be given to candidates from Punjab and Haryana for these posts.

However, according to past practice, the post of member (power) is held by an officer from Punjab and the post of member (irrigation) by an officer from Haryana.

These posts are now open for candidates from other states as well as there is no assurance of filing these posts from Punjab and Haryana, the BJP's rival parties have claimed.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are the partnering states that meet their requirements for different purposes, including irrigation from Bhakra and Pong dams.

Concerns Over Water Allocation and Employment

Hooda claimed that while the BJP government is failing to secure the SYL water for Haryana on one hand, the state's interests regarding both the Bhakra water allocation and employment opportunities within the Board are being consistently ignored on the other.

"What is most unfortunate is that the state's BJP government remains completely silent on this matter. Even when Haryana's quota for recruitment within the BBMB was abolished, the state government failed to register any objection," the former Haryana chief minister pointed out.

SYL Canal Issue

On the SYL issue, the leader of opposition (LoP) in Haryana noted that the Supreme Court had delivered a verdict in Haryana's favour several years ago.

"For several years now, BJP governments have been in power at both the state level in Haryana and at the Centre. Despite this, neither government is making any effort to ensure that Haryana receives its rightful share of water. This constitutes a betrayal of the people of Haryana," he alleged.