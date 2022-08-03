Bhajji Takes A Selfie With P T Usha

IMAGE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, the masterful former cricketer, takes a selfie with athletic legend and nominated MP P T Usha outside Parliament. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Rajani Patil wears a garland of vegetables outisde Parliament to make a point about rising prices. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Remember A Raja, the former telecom minister? The DMK MP hasn't lost the flair for the dramatic as he speaks in the Lok Sabha. Photograph: ANI Photo/SansadTV

IMAGE: Look who's here!!! The never-short-for words Prakash Javadekar spotted speaking in the Rajya Sabha a year after he lost his Cabinet post. Photograph: ANI Photo/SansadTV

IMAGE: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju chit chats with Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: What does External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's expressions in this image and the image below say as he listens to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking in the Rajya Sabha. Photograph: ANI Photo/SansadTV

Photograph: ANI Photo/SansadTV

