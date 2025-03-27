'Bhai' sparks 13-minute ruckus in Delhi assembly, AAP-BJP clash

Bhai, an otherwise unremarkable word, led to a 13-minute-long disruption and heated exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi assembly on Thursday.

While the AAP was adamant that the word was used to show disrespect, presumably to Leader of Opposition Atishi, PWD minister Parvesh Verma asked the opposition leaders, "What did I say? How is it wrong to say bhai?"

Three AAP MLAs were marshalled out by Speaker Vijender Gupta amid the uproar in the assembly, which at one point even rang out with BJP legislators' slogans of "Chhathi maiya ki jai".

The ruckus started when Verma was answering a query during the Question Hour on the Teerth Yatra Samiti.

Taking a dig at the AAP, saying the previous government sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the Teerth Yatra Samiti for 2024-25 but spent nothing.

Opposition AAP MLAs reacted angrily to the comment. Atishi, a former chief minister, stood up to counter Verma's charge.

As the minister tried to resume his answer, Atishi and other AAP MLAs continue their loud protests. After repeated failed attempts to resume his speech, a seemingly exasperated Verma said, "Kahan se laaye ho bhai?"

Atishi stood up in protest again, saying the language used by Verma was "unparliamentary". Other AAP MLAs too joined in and accused the minister of showing disrespect.

The PWD minister said, "I just said bhai (brother). What is unparliamentary about it?"

The speaker asked AAP members what was the offending word was, as Verma only said bhai which is not objectionable. "I don't understand the issue."

As Opposition MLAs continued to protest the remark, Gupta ordered AAP leaders Vishesh Ravi and Kuldeep Kumar to be marshalled out.

Verma tried to explain what his remark meant. He said he meant to ask "where do you bring such bad manners from?", and added that at no point did he name anyone, certainly not a woman member.

With the issue refusing to die down, another law minister Kapil Mishra said the Opposition was deliberately creating disruption since the question was on Chhath Puja. Some BJP leaders then raised slogans of "Chhathi maiyya ki jai."

"If this was a question on Haj, Mecca, Medina...." Mishra said.

"Atishi ji is my sister, not my brother," Verma added after a few more exchanges with AAP MLAs. The assembly proceedings then went back to the normal.

The PWD minister said this year the Delhi government has allocated Rs 55 crore towards festivals like Chhath Puja and Kanwar Yatra and they would be organised without corruption which was routine under the previous AAP government.