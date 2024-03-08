News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bhagwant Mann wanted to join Cong, be my deputy, claims Sidhu

Bhagwant Mann wanted to join Cong, be my deputy, claims Sidhu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: March 08, 2024 09:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had approached him once expressing his readiness to join the party.

IMAGE: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference, at his residence in Patiala. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sidhu said this during an interview to a media outlet when asked about rumours that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party and whether the party had approached him.

He shared a clip of the interview on his X handle.

 

There was no immediate response from Mann to Sidhu's claims.

"I can tell you one thing about who had approached (me). Bhagwant Mann sahab had come to me. If he tells, I will even tell him the place (where they met)," Sidhu said.

"He told me paaji, I am ready to be your deputy if I get him to join the Congress. And he also told me that if you come to the Aam Aadmi Party, still he was ready to be my deputy," the Congress leader said.

Sidhu further claimed that he told Mann that he is committed to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and it's not possible for him to leave them.

Sidhu said he told Mann that if he wants, he is welcome to join the Congress and that he should talk to the party leadership in Delhi.

After this, there was no further discussion, he added.

Sidhu said his sole aim is to serve the people of Punjab.

He targeted the Mann-led AAP government over Punjab's 'mounting debt', saying, "They move in aircraft and luxury vehicles but debt has to be paid by Punjabis."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Sidhu wrecked the Congress in Punjab'
'Sidhu wrecked the Congress in Punjab'
AAP govt in Punjab targeting our Hindu leadership: Cong
AAP govt in Punjab targeting our Hindu leadership: Cong
AAP, Cong spar over Punjab MLA's arrest in 2015 case
AAP, Cong spar over Punjab MLA's arrest in 2015 case
Dazzling Nita Ambani!
Dazzling Nita Ambani!
Mahashivratri: 6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples
Mahashivratri: 6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples
'SBI is telling an utter lie'
'SBI is telling an utter lie'
These Awesome Ladies Inspire Me Daily
These Awesome Ladies Inspire Me Daily
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cong leaders in Punjab want Sidhu back as party boss

Cong leaders in Punjab want Sidhu back as party boss

Amid tension in Punjab, Kejriwal says he's with INDIA

Amid tension in Punjab, Kejriwal says he's with INDIA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances