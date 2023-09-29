News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid tension in Punjab, Kejriwal says he's with INDIA

Amid tension in Punjab, Kejriwal says he's with INDIA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 29, 2023 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party is committed to the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and will not break away from it.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

His comments assume significance against the backdrop of the Congress' Punjab unit accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state of indulging in political vendetta following the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drug trafficking case.

 

The AAP has, however, rejected the allegation saying the action against the Bholath legislator was taken according to the law.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the AAP, was asked about the future of the INDIA following the arrest of the Congress legislator in Punjab.

"The AAP is committed towards the INDIA. We will not break away from the alliance. We are committed to fulfilling the dharma of the alliance," he said.

About the case, Kejriwal said, "I have heard about it but I don't have details. You will have to talk to the Punjab Police."

"The Bhagwant Mann government is committed to ending the drug menace in the state since it has destroyed the youth. Be it an influential person or a small-time person, no one will be spared. I am not commenting on any particular incident since the details are not with me," he said.

Asked about the opposition INDIA alliance not projecting a prime ministerial candidate yet, Kejriwal said, "We have to prepare a system so that the 140 crore people of India feel they are prime minister. We have to empower people and not one person."

The Punjab Congress has already opposed any alliance with the ruling AAP in the state for the 2024 general elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
INDIA Bloc Hits Familiar Roadblocks
INDIA Bloc Hits Familiar Roadblocks
Pyaar Aur Mohabbat At INDIA Meet
Pyaar Aur Mohabbat At INDIA Meet
Why These Parties Stayed Away From INDIA, NDA
Why These Parties Stayed Away From INDIA, NDA
India's M&A deal value falls to lowest in the 5 years
India's M&A deal value falls to lowest in the 5 years
Blasts hit two mosques in Pakistan, 55 killed
Blasts hit two mosques in Pakistan, 55 killed
Now it's ODI cricket with a spicing of T20s...
Now it's ODI cricket with a spicing of T20s...
In a first, India's unique investor count tops 80 mn
In a first, India's unique investor count tops 80 mn
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Hum Bharatiya INDIA ke saath'

'Hum Bharatiya INDIA ke saath'

Will contest together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc

Will contest together 'as far as possible': INDIA bloc

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances