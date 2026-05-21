Besides a packet of Melody, here's what Modi gifted to Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent five-nation tour saw him gifting world leaders with exquisite Indian art and craft items, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage and strengthening international ties through cultural diplomacy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as he arrives to attend delegation-level talks, in Rome on Wednesday. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi gifted culturally significant items like Muga silk stoles and Madhubani paintings during his five-nation tour.

The gifts showcased India's rich artistic heritage, including GI-tagged art forms and traditional craftsmanship.

Gifts like the marble inlay box and blue pottery highlighted shared artistic traditions between India and other nations.

Modi's gifts included regional specialities like Kesar mangoes, Meghalaya pineapples, and Loktak tea, promoting India's diverse agricultural products.

The presentations served as a form of cultural diplomacy, strengthening ties through shared appreciation of art and heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a Muga silk stole to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a Madhubani painting with a fish motif to Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, and a Ladakhi pure wool stole to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson during his recent five-nation tour.

During his trip, Modi also gifted Kesar mangoes and Meghalaya pineapples to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a replica of the ice axe used by Sherpa Tenzing Norgay to Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, and a Bidri silver work vase to Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, officials said.

Modi visited the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

Gifts Showcasing Indian Textiles and Art

The Muga silk stole gifted to Meloni is a rare and prestigious textile from the Brahmaputra Valley. Muga silk is known as the 'golden silk' of Assam and is celebrated for its natural golden hue and understated elegance.

Italy's celebrated tradition of luxury textiles and timeless design finds a natural resonance in the elegance of Assam's 'golden silk', the officials said.

The prime minister of Italy was also gifted a Shirui Lily silk stole, which draws its inspiration from the misty heights of Shirui Kashong peak in Manipur.

It is inspired by the rare Shirui Lily, a delicate bell-shaped flower with pale pinkish-white petals that blooms nowhere else in the world.

For the Tangkhul Naga community of Manipur, the Shirui Lily symbolises purity, identity and cultural pride. The lily also holds deep cultural resonance in Italy, where it has long symbolised purity, grace and artistic refinement, frequently appearing in Renaissance art.

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella was gifted a marble inlay work box with CDs of legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Carnatic singer M S Subbulakshmi. The box is a refined example of India's handcrafted artistry, closely associated with the master craftsmen of Agra.

Created using the intricate art of Pacchikari, or Pietra Dura, this decorative tradition is believed to have originated in Florence, Italy, before flourishing in India under royal patronage, making it a remarkable artistic bridge between the two nations.

Together, the marble inlay box and the timeless musical works celebrate the shared appreciation of India and Italy for art, heritage and cultural excellence.

Handicrafts and Regional Specialities

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands was gifted blue pottery from Jaipur. It is a GI-tagged art form with deep Indian roots, iconic for its vibrant cobalt blue, white, and yellow designs.

It stands as a celebrated symbol of Indian craftsmanship, blending traditional artistry with contemporary design. With the Netherlands' world-famous heritage of producing masterful Delft Blue pottery, these pieces are an ode to a shared commitment to artistic excellence, the officials said.

Queen of the Netherlands Maxima was gifted Meenakari and Kundan earrings. These earrings embody the finest traditions of Indian jewellery craftsmanship, originating from the royal ateliers of Rajasthan.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten was gifted a Madhubani painting with a fish motif. Madhubani painting is a GI-tagged folk art tradition from the Mithila region known for its intricate geometric patterns and vibrant colours.

Gifts for Other Dignitaries

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store was gifted a pressed orchid painting and orchid paperweights.

These exquisite artworks, composed of real pressed orchids and ferns from the mist-covered valleys of Sikkim, celebrate the extraordinary biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas.

King Harald V of Norway was gifted an intricate sailboat model. This exquisite silver sailboat is a masterpiece of Tarakasi, the ancient art of silver filigree from Cuttack, Odisha, the officials said.

Queen Sonja of Norway was gifted a palm leaf Pattachitra, locally known as Tala Pattachitra, one of Odisha's most ancient and intricate art forms.

Apart from the Ladakh pure wool stole, the Swedish PM was also gifted the Loktak tea, an artisanal, small-batch tea from the lush hills surrounding the largest freshwater lake in the northeast, and a handcrafted Santiniketan messenger bag.

Iceland's prime minister was gifted a replica of the ice axe used by Norgay as a tribute to the legendary tool carried by the Sherpa guide of Sir Edmund Hillary on the first ascent of Mount Everest in 1953.

The prime minister of Denmark was gifted a Bidri silver work vase, which reflects the refined artistry of the Deccan, celebrated for its intricate silver inlay, elegant form, and meticulous craftsmanship. Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo was given a Kamal Talai Pichwai painting, which reflects the serene beauty and devotional artistry of the Nathdwara tradition of Rajasthan.

The United Arab Emirates president was gifted a Rogan painting with the tree of life. The Rogan painting is a rare and exquisite textile art form from the Kutch region of Gujarat.

He was also given Kesar mangoes, a GI-tagged fruit also known as Gujarat's 'Queen of Mangoes', and Meghalaya's pineapples, which are celebrated as some of the finest in the world, thriving in the hilly terrain of Meghalaya.

The UAE crown prince was gifted a dagger with Koftgari work. A ceremonial dagger, adorned with intricate Koftgari work, is a rare expression of India's martial and artistic heritage, and Mithila makhana, a premium agricultural product from the Mithila region of Bihar.

The UAE Queen Mother was gifted Maheshwari silk fabric, one of India's most elegant handloom traditions, originating in the historic town of Maheshwar on the banks of the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh, and Chak Hao rice, famously known as Manipur's 'black rice', a prized aromatic rice variety from the fertile valleys of the northeast.

Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN, was gifted red rice, an indigenous grain from the black soils of Palakkad, Kerala; Gobindobhog rice, a premium, aromatic short-grain rice from West Bengal; Basmati rice a premium long-grain variety originating from the Indo-Gangetic plains; Joha rice, a premium, indigenous aromatic variety exclusive to the fertile Brahmaputra Valley of Assam; and Kalanamak rice, often called the 'Buddha Rice', which originated in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh.

He was also given healthy millet bars. Millets are an integral part of Maharashtra's agricultural heritage, widely cultivated in regions such as Solapur, Ahmednagar, and the Marathwada belt.