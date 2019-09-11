News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gifts given to Modi to be auctioned, proceeds to go to Ganga project

Gifts given to Modi to be auctioned, proceeds to go to Ganga project

September 11, 2019 19:50 IST

Over 2,700 gifts Prime Minister Narendra Modi received from across the country will go under the hammer from September 14 and the fund generated will be used for conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday.

Currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Arts, a total of 2,772 gifts including head gears, shawls, portraits, swords gifted by different organisations and chief ministers to the PM will be up for the auction on an online portal designed by the National Informatics Centre.

 

"The gifts received by the PM in the last six months will be auctioned. This time the auction will be completely online (earlier an auction happened in January). I thank the PM for giving us this opportunity. The minimum reserved price for the items is Rs 200 while the highest is Rs 2.5 lakh," Patel said.

At a base price of Rs 2.5 lakh, a portrait of Modi done on silk and gifted by couturier and the owner of Seematti textiles Beena Kannan has been tagged as the most expensive item.

The base or reserved price of the items have been fixed by experts.

The minister said that the items up for auction which are being displayed at NGMA will be changed every 15 days.

In the January auction, over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long exercise and around 4,000 bidders participated.

The funds generated went towards the Namami Gange, a central government project to clean the Ganga.

The proceeds from the upcoming auction will also go to the same project.

A wooden replica of the BMW built by artisans was the most expensive memento to be sold at the e-auction, officials said, which fetched Rs 5 lakh.

They, however, refused to reveal the total amount generated in the January auction.

IMAGES: The exhibition of gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. Photographs: ANI Photos
© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article

More like this

Going once, going twice, sold! Mementos gifted to Modi auctioned

Going once, going twice, sold! Mementos gifted to Modi auctioned

Rs 1.21 crore and bidding: Modi's suit up for grabs

Rs 1.21 crore and bidding: Modi's suit up for grabs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use