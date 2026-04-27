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Two Arrested For Sabotaging CCTV System At Bengaluru IPL Match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 14:59 IST

Two individuals have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sabotaging the CCTV surveillance system during an IPL match, raising concerns about security at major sporting events.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals arrested for allegedly sabotaging CCTV system at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs GT IPL match.
  • The accused reportedly entered the stadium without authorisation and tampered with surveillance infrastructure.
  • More than 240 cameras went offline due to damaged Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and optical fibre connections.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests a personal grudge, possibly related to pending payments, as the motive.
  • The CCTV system was restored within an hour, and the disruption did not impact the IPL match proceedings.

An FIR has been registered against two persons for allegedly tampering with the CCTV surveillance system at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on the day of the RCB versus GT IPL match on April 24, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Manjunath (37) and Abdul Kalam (19), allegedly entered the stadium without valid authorisation, reportedly by misusing a deactivated access card, and tampered with critical surveillance infrastructure, they said.

 

IPL CCTV Sabotage: The Complaint

The complaint was lodged by Aditya Bhat of Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd, which provides AI-driven surveillance support during match days, police said.

According to the FIR, more than 240 cameras went offline on the morning of the match.

The two, said to be associated with subcontractor IVS Digital Solutions, allegedly damaged Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and optical fibre connections, disrupting surveillance coverage in key security zones, including entry gates and perimeter areas.

Extent Of The Damage

The accused allegedly entered the CCTV room without proper access and later moved to a junction box near the parking area, where fibre connections were damaged, the FIR stated.

The alleged sabotage affected the availability of surveillance feeds required by police personnel deployed for match security, it added.

Investigation Details

A senior police officer said that on the morning of April 24, at around 11.30 am, the two employees, working under a sub-vendor providing digital services during match days, carried out the act.

According to him, the accused duo damaged CCTV fibre connections and a video recorder. The issue was detected and rectified within an hour.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two employees may have had a personal grudge against the company, possibly related to pending payments, which may have led them to commit the act, he said.

"Both accused have been identified, and further action will be taken soon. All CCTVs were restored within an hour, and the disruption did not impact match proceedings," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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