Bengaluru Police Probe Missing Mobile Phones at IPL Opener

Bengaluru police are investigating the theft of multiple mobile phones during an IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, sparking concerns about security at the popular sporting event.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bengaluru police are investigating the disappearance of 25 mobile phones during an IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The incidents occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match.

Police suspect the phones were either stolen or misplaced outside the stadium.

A social media video highlighted the issue, prompting the police investigation into the IPL mobile phone thefts.

Police on Monday launched a probe after receiving 25 complaints about mobile phones going missing during an IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, officials said.

The incident occurred on March 28 during the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, they said.

The matter came to light after a netizen flagged the issue in a video shared on social media, police added.

Police Investigation Details

"We have received complaints from 25 people so far regarding phones lost during the match. There is a possibility that the phones were either stolen or misplaced outside the stadium, with victims realising it only after entering the premises," a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.