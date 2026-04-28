Major Fire Engulfs Migrant Workers' Sheds In Bengaluru

A devastating fire in Bengaluru has destroyed the temporary homes of migrant workers from West Bengal, prompting an investigation into the cause and raising concerns about the safety of makeshift settlements.

Key Points A major fire in Bengaluru destroyed at least 20 temporary sheds housing migrant workers.

Most migrant workers were away voting in West Bengal, preventing injuries.

The affected families relied on rag-picking and waste segregation for their livelihood.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with residents suspecting foul play.

The fire destroyed the belongings and identity documents of the migrant workers.

At least 20 temporary sheds were gutted in a major fire here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The fire broke out in Somasundarpalya under the Bandepalya police station limits, where migrant workers from West Bengal were living in makeshift settlements, they said.

Migrant Workers Escape Unharmed

No injuries were reported, as most of the workers had returned to their native places to cast their votes, officials said.

According to officials, a few women and children who were present managed to escape safely. However, the fire destroyed their belongings, including identity documents.

Livelihoods Disrupted by Fire

The affected families depend on rag-picking and waste segregation for their livelihood.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with police, rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

Investigation Underway

Residents have expressed suspicion of possible foul play.

Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to determine the cause of the fire, which is yet to be ascertained.