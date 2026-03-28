Professor Faces FIR After Allegedly Calling Student 'Terrorist'

A professor in Bengaluru is facing legal action after allegedly using derogatory language and calling a student a 'terrorist,' leading to suspension and a police investigation.

Key Points A professor in Bengaluru is under investigation for allegedly calling a student a 'terrorist' during class.

An FIR has been filed against the professor under Sections 299 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The university has suspended the professor pending a detailed enquiry into the student complaint.

CCTV footage of the incident was allegedly deleted, raising concerns about transparency.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is demanding strict action against the professor, including a public apology.

An FIR was registered on Saturday against an adjunct professor of a private university here for allegedly referring to a student as a "terrorist" and making derogatory remarks during a class, police said.

A purported video of the professor admonishing the student for allegedly disturbing the class has gone viral on social media.

Following the incident on March 24, the student approached the college authorities, after which the professor was suspended on Friday.

Police registered a case against the professor under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We did not receive a complaint from the student. However, taking cognisance of the video and based on preliminary findings, we registered a case on our own. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

According to the FIR, the professor repeatedly referred to the student as a "terrorist" and verbally abused him during the class.

He further said, "The Iran war happened because of people like you. 'Trump will take you away. You are idiots; you will go to hell,'" the FIR stated.

The remarks were made in front of about 60 students, creating an "extremely hostile and humiliating environment," it said.

Concerns Over Evidence and Accountability

In a concerning development, CCTV footage-which could have served as crucial evidence-was allegedly deleted, raising serious questions about accountability and transparency, the FIR added.

The FIR also stated that some students who supported the victim were allegedly suspended, with the official reason cited as "talking during class."

Although the professor later wrote an apology letter to the college, he did not directly apologise to the student. The department head apologised on his behalf and is also accused of indirectly cautioning the student against pursuing the matter further, it said.

"A case of student complaint has been received. Pending a detailed enquiry, you are placed under suspension with immediate effect," the suspension order issued by the university stated.

NSUI Demands Action

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress, has approached the police, alleging that the professor humiliated the student and seeking strict action against him, including a public video apology.