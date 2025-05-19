'Have they totally lost it?': Ashoka univ prof's arrest sparks outrage

The arrest of Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over his online posts on Operation Sindoor triggered condemnation from opposition leaders and academicians.

IMAGE: Ali Khan Mahmudabad is an associate professor and the head of the department of political science at Ashoka University, Sonipat. Photograph: Ashoka University

Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at the private university, was arrested on Sunday after two FIRs were lodged on stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, police and his lawyer said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaddudin Owaisi said that the Haryana police has violated legal process by arresting Khan.

"Haryana police reportedly arrested him from Delhi, violating legal process. This targets an individual for his opinions; his post wasn't anti-national or misogynistic. A mere complaint by a BJP worker made Haryana police take action," Owaisi said on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Moitra said they will move the court against the arrest.

"Horrified at arrest of distinguished scholar & academic Prof @Mahmudabad - has this bigoted govt & @police_haryana totally lost it? We are moving court asap (sic)," she said on X.

The CPI-M also attacked the Modi government over the issue.

In a post on X, the Left party said, "We condemn the arrest of professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad for his social media post against hate. While hate-mongers like Vijay Shah (Madhya Pradesh minister) roam free, those calling for justice and peace are targeted in Modi's India."

The Congress said the arrest revealed Modi' government's "double standards".

An academic's arrest for a "thoughtful" post against violence and BJP ministers facing no action for "demeaning" the armed forces has brought to the fore the Narendra Modi government's "double standards", the Congress said.

"His only mistake is that he wrote this post. His other mistake is his name," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said. "This is the state of New India under the Modi government".

Meanwhile, the Faculty Association of Ashoka University strongly condemned the Mahmudabad's arrest on "groundless and untenable charges".

"We condemn the calculated harassment to which Professor Mahmudabad has been subjected: after being arrested early in the morning from his home in New Delhi, he was taken to Sonipat, not allowed access to necessary medication, and driven around for hours without any communication about his whereabouts," the association said in a statement.

"We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Professor Mahmudabad and the dropping of all charges against him," it said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) condemned the arrest of Mahmudabad and demanded his immediate release.

"The JNUTA expresses its outrage at the wholly unwarranted arrest by the Haryana Police of Dr Khan. This arrest, purportedly on the basis of a complaint by a leader of the ruling party, follows soon after the Haryana State Commission for Women acted way beyond its jurisdiction in taking suo motu cognisance of some statements made by Professor Khan," it said in a statement.

On Saturday, Mahmudabad reposted on his X handle "an open letter signed by over 1,200 people, including academics, politicians, and civil servants" who, he said, expressed support for him and demanded that the Haryana Women's Commission retract its summons to him and issue an apology.

Mahmudabad had mentioned in his post that "it is heartening and humbling to see this cross-sectional support. My profound thanks to the 1200+ people who have signed, called and written in support, especially faculty and students".

Swaraj India leader and political activist Yogendra Yadav termed the associate professor's arrest as "shocking".

"Shocking, this arrest of Prof Ali Kahn Mahmudabad, Ashoka University," Yadav posted on X and asked what is "anti-women" about his post and how does this spread religious hatred or strife.

"And how on earth does it constitute an "Act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India?" he said.

"...What's the message? While Prof Khan has been arrested, has anything happened to the MP minister who actually insulted Col Sofia? What's the real message?" Yadav said in his post.

Mahmudabad's arrest came days after the Haryana State Commission for Women sent a notice to the associate professor questioning his remarks, though Mahmudabad had maintained that they were "misunderstood" and asserted that he had exercised his fundamental right to freedom of speech.

"Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been arrested in Delhi," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rai, Ajeet Singh said over phone, adding the action came in connection with some comments related to Operation Sindoor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Narender Kadyan said two FIRs were lodged at the Rai police station here -- one based on a complaint from the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on the complaint of a village sarpanch.

"On the Commission chairperson's complaint, the FIR has been lodged against Prof Ali of Ashoka University under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 79 (deliberate actions aimed at insulting the modesty of a woman) and 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion)," Kadyan told reporters here.

"He has been arrested today...Two FIRs have been registered at the Rai police station," he said.

Police remand of Mahmudabad will be taken on the basis of a complaint of the Commission, he said.

Indian armed forces hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 under Operation Sindoor in retaliation against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The associate professor had earlier said that the state Commission for women has "misread" his comment.

"...I am surprised that the Women's Commission, while overreaching its jurisdiction, has misread and misunderstood my posts to such an extent that they have inverted their meaning," Mahmudabad had said on X.

He had said that he had exercised his "fundamental right to freedom of thought and speech in order to promote peace and harmony and to applaud the Indian armed forces for their resolute action, while criticising those who preach hatred and seek to destabilise India".