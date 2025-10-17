HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Bengaluru engineering student raped inside college washroom

Bengaluru engineering student raped inside college washroom

Source: PTI
October 17, 2025 13:26 IST

A female student of a private engineering college in Bengaluru was allegedly raped by her junior inside the men's washroom on the campus, police said on Friday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Shima Abedinzade/Pixabay.com

The accused, a fifth-semester student (21), was known to the victim, who is in the seventh semester at the same college, they said.

The accused has been arrested on charges of rape and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, they added.

 

According to police, in her complaint, the woman stated that the incident took place on October 10.

During the lunch break, he allegedly called her multiple times, asking her to meet him near the architecture block on the seventh floor.

When she met him there, he allegedly tried to kiss her and then forcibly kissed her. She attempted to leave in a lift, he followed her to the sixth floor, where he allegedly pulled her into the men's washroom, locked the door, and raped her, she alleged.

During the assault, the accused allegedly took away her phone when one of her friends tried to call her, she further alleged in her complaint.

After the incident, the woman said that she confided in her friends, who encouraged her to inform her parents.

Later, the accused allegedly called her, asking if she needed a pill, and she cut her call.

Though initially hesitant and afraid, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, following which a complaint was filed at the Hanumanthanagar police station on October 15.

The case has been registered under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
