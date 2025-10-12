HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Medical student's gang rape in Bengal: 3 arrested

Medical student's gang rape in Bengal: 3 arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 11:22 IST

x

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of a student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The identities of the three arrested accused were yet to be disclosed by the police.

"We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later," a police officer told PTI.

 

Sources in the police said that the mobile phones of the three accused were also seized.

The medical college student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men in Durgapur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner.

The girl's parents, who rushed to Durgapur from Odisha, lodged an FIR with the New Township police station.

The health condition of the survivor was stated to be 'improving' as she is undergoing treatment at the private college and hospital where she was studying, the officer said, adding she has given her statement to the law enforcers.

"The three accused were traced through mobile phone tower dumping method. More people could be involved in the crime, and searches are underway. We are also trying to find out whether these people were known to the survivor or her friend with whom she had gone outside the college. Her friend's role is also under scrutiny," a police source said.

The accused persons had used the survivor's mobile phone to call another accused to the crime spot, he said, adding that it helped them identify the mobile phone numbers of all the accused, he said.

Multiple raids were conducted on Saturday in the areas adjoining the private college to nab the accused.

Forensic experts also collected evidence from the jungle where the incident took place, he said.

It was learnt that representatives of the West Bengal Commission of Women were likely to visit the college during the day and speak to the survivor and her parents.

Representatives of the West Bengal Doctors' Forum (WBDF) and Abhaya Manch would be visiting the college later on Sunday. They condemned the gang rape of the MBBS student, WBDF president Dr Kaushik Chaki said.

The incident has triggered political mudslinging between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties.

It prompted Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to express concern and urge his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, to take swift action against the perpetrators.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Out with friend, medical student gang-raped in Bengal
Out with friend, medical student gang-raped in Bengal
16-yr-old Dalit student raped by 5 men in Lucknow
16-yr-old Dalit student raped by 5 men in Lucknow
Nun's arrest: Chh'garh women's panel seeks FIRs against Bajrang Dal men
Nun's arrest: Chh'garh women's panel seeks FIRs against Bajrang Dal men
BJP MP bleeds after stone attack in Bengal; party blames TMC
BJP MP bleeds after stone attack in Bengal; party blames TMC
IIT student arrested for using AI to create obscene images of female students
IIT student arrested for using AI to create obscene images of female students

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi3:00

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa2:01

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside...

Shah Rukh Khan graces red carpet of Filmfare Awards 20251:08

Shah Rukh Khan graces red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO