Rediff.com  » News » Bengaluru court orders Twitter to block Congress, yatra handles

Source: PTI
November 07, 2022 21:24 IST
A dedicated commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District has directed micro-blogging site Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) and its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' till the next date of hearing.

Also, the court ordered removing three tweets posted from the party.

The twitter handles are '@INCIndia' and '@BharatJodo'.

The court order came after a suit filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the sound tracks from the film KGF Chapter 2.

 

It is alleged that its copyright has been infringed upon and sought a permanent injunction against the INC and its leaders from using its copyrighted music.

"Plaintiff has specifically produced CD showing the side by side file, ie, original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronised version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establish that if same is encouraged, plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums... will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large," the court said in its order.

The court also appointed a commissioner to audit and preserve the evidence on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
