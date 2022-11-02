News
Rediff.com  » News » Pooja Bhatt is first from Bollywood to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra

Pooja Bhatt is first from Bollywood to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra

Source: PTI
November 02, 2022 11:21 IST
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday and walked with Rahul Gandhi.

IMAGE: Pooja Bhatt with Rahul Gandhi on the yatra, Hyderabad, November 2, 2022. Photograph: Indian National Congress on Facebook

Bhatt, the first noted Bollywood celebrity to have joined the yatra, was seen walking with Gandhi while having a discussion with him.

People cheered as she walked for some distance at a brisk pace with Gandhi.

 

The actor-director-producer has been vocal about various issues on social media. 

She made her debut as an actor with the 1989 film Daddy.

Daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the actor delivered critically-acclaimed performances in movies such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Sir and Zakhm, before venturing into production and direction with Tammana, Sur, Paap and Holiday.

The yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Rahul Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.

The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Yatra no magic wand, lots of work to do: Rahul
SEE: Rahul Gandhi sprints, others try to catch up
'Yatra changing Rahul's image'
T20 World Cup: Injury woes mount for Australia
Why Adelaide Oval Is Special To Shastri
Replicate Morbi hospital 'makeover plan' in India: NCP
Shah Rukh Khan's FABULOUS Life
The War Against Coronavirus

