Bengaluru cafe blast: The probe so far

Four people have been detained for questioning in connection with the low-intensity bomb blast at a Bengaluru eatery, police sources said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photograph: ANI

Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch probing the case are interrogating the four, picked up from Dharwad, Hubballi and Bengaluru 'at length', the sources said.

Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda said investigation into The Rameshwaram Cafe incident, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Friday afternoon in which ten people were injured, is in full swing.

"Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far," he said.

"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and co-operate," Dayananda said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the state, especially at Kempegowda International Airport, following the incident in Brookefield area in Information Technology corridor in east Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the popular quick-service eatery.

On Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said there seems to be a link between the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe, and the cooker explosion that took place in the coastal city of Mangaluru in 2022, and all angles are being looked into by the police.

He said the government is committed for a fair probe, and police have been given a free hand to investigate the Friday incident.

"There seems to be a link between Mangaluru incident and this incident, according to police officers... materials used (for explosions), we can see a similarity, we can see a link, timer and other things," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said police officers from Mangaluru and Shivamogga too have come to Bengaluru, and all angles are being looked into.

"There is no reason for Bengalurians to worry, it was low intensity blast, it was prepared locally... but sound was big. Culprit's face is visible from all angles despite him wearing cap or specs. From three-four angles he is seen. Cameras have captured him walking too," added Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru City Development Minister.

In Mangaluru, an improvised explosive device (IED) kept inside a pressure cooker accidentally went off when it was being taken in an auto rickshaw in November, 2022. Probe into the blast had revealed that the IED was meant to be planted at the Kadri Manjunatha temple.

Investigators had found that the Mangaluru cooker blast was 'Islamic State-sponsored' and had the involvement of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.

Instructions have been given to police to look into all angles in the cafe blast, Shivakumar, also State Congress chief, said.

"We will not meddle in it. Central Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating, they have formed 7-8 teams, they are looking at all angles. There are cameras everywhere in Bengaluru city."

"He (suspect) has come by bus, how did he go back is being traced. You (media) too have got clippings which is being telecast. Investigation is being done. Police has been given a free hand."

Noting that the government is very serious about probing the blast incident and there is no question of sparing anyone, the Deputy CM said it is a matter of state's pride.

Let BJP say whatever they want and do anything 'we are least bothered about it'.

"If they (BJP) offer constructive cooperation, okay, if they want to do politics, let them," he said.

With regards to treatment of the injured, Shivakumar said already instructions have been given to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner, "we will take care of their bills."