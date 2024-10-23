News
Bengaluru building that collapsed was built illegally: Shivakumar

Bengaluru building that collapsed was built illegally: Shivakumar

Source: ANI
October 23, 2024 11:16 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the under-construction building which collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday was illegal and strict action will be taken against its owner.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visits the building collapse site in Bengaluru. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Shivakumar took stock of the incident in which five people lost their lives.

"I was told that there was no permission given. Illegal activities were going on. We will take strict action against the owner, contractor and everyone. In the entire Bengaluru, I will see that...We will come out with a decision. All the illegal construction will be stopped immediately. Contractor, my officials and even the owner of the property everyone will be booked under the law," Shivakumar said.

Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into rescue operations since the incident occurred on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at a time when the city was witnessing heavy downpour.

 

One worker was killed and his body was recovered by the rescue team on Tuesday.

"So far, five bodies have been recovered and five others are injured. An operation is underway to trace another three who are suspected to be trapped," D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) said.

The total number of people rescued so far is 13, he said.

It is a seven-storey building, the official said.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the entire building collapsed following which people got trapped underneath, a fire department official said.

With inputs from PTI

Source: ANI
 
Bengaluru gets inundated, netizens flood social media
'Government seems to be indifferent towards civic issues'
6-floor building collapses in Surat; 4-5 feared trapped
'He has to score big runs': Gambhir warns K L Rahul
Hardik Catches Up With 'Favourite Boys'
Canada FDI has more than doubled since pandemic
Shreyas to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash vs Tripura
