Bengaluru blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh bounty each on 2 accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 29, 2024 20:53 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for sharing information leading to the arrest of two key accused, one of them using Hindu names to hide identity, in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

IMAGE: Bengaluru cafe blast accused Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb (left) and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha against whom NIA announced bounty. Photograph: ANI Photo

The agency requested the general public for information on the duo -- Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb alias Md Juned Hussain alias Mohammed Juned Sayed and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha alias Matheen alias Taha alias Vignesh D alias Sumit "or any other assumed Hindu name" -- wanted in the case, according to its posts on X.

 

Taha, aged about 30 years, has been using Hindu identity documents, forged Aadhaar card in the name of Vignesh or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity, the NIA said.

The agency shared their pictures and identified men's/boys' hostel, PG/sharing accommodations/ low budget hotels and lodges as their preferred places of stay.

The NIA said accused Shazib, aged 30 years, prefers to wear "jeans, T-shirt and shirt" and 'black smart watch.'

Both Shazib and Taha often wear "mask, wig and fake beard", it said.

Whoever provides any information leading to the arrest of the accused person shall be given Rs 10 lakh reward, the NIA said in identical public notice on each of the accused, shared on X.

People can share details regarding these two accused through email at info.blr.nia@gov.in or through telephone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100, besides the NIA's office in Bengaluru.

"Identity of (the) informer will be kept secret," it said.

In a major breakthrough, the NIA had on Wednesday arrested Muzammil Shareef, the key conspirator in the blast case.

NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to these two wanted accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

Muzammil Shareef was picked up on Wednesday and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA took over the probe on March 3.

Several customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which caused extensive damage to the property.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
