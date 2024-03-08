News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cloth merchant held in connection with Bengaluru blast

Cloth merchant held in connection with Bengaluru blast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2024 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari has been detained by the National Investigation Agency and Central Crime Branch in their joint investigation of the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: The Bomb Disposal Squad inspects the site at Rameshwaram Cafe after a low-intensity explosion, in Bengaluru on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.

 

Meanwhile, the investigation teams found that the man who planted bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bengaluru blast suspect changed clothes, rode a bus
Bengaluru blast suspect changed clothes, rode a bus
Can't say if an outfit was behind Bengaluru blast: HM
Can't say if an outfit was behind Bengaluru blast: HM
IED may have caused Bengaluru cafe blast: K'taka CM
IED may have caused Bengaluru cafe blast: K'taka CM
'Dhoni a special player and a special captain'
'Dhoni a special player and a special captain'
#Women'sDay: 'Take a minute to celebrate yourself'
#Women'sDay: 'Take a minute to celebrate yourself'
Sansad mein bhi...: Kejriwal sounds AAP's LS poll bugle
Sansad mein bhi...: Kejriwal sounds AAP's LS poll bugle
5th Test PIX: Padikkal, Sarfaraz swell India's lead
5th Test PIX: Padikkal, Sarfaraz swell India's lead
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Close to cracking Bengaluru cafe blast: K'taka HM

Close to cracking Bengaluru cafe blast: K'taka HM

Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras

Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances