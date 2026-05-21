Six Arrested After Gym Argument Turns Violent

In Bengaluru, six individuals have been apprehended after a gym-related WhatsApp argument spiralled into a violent assault on a part-time gym trainer, highlighting the dangers of online disputes escalating into real-world violence.

Key Points Six men were arrested in Bengaluru following a violent attack stemming from a WhatsApp group argument related to a gym.

The victim, a part-time gym trainer, was allegedly attacked by men he had argued with online.

The attack was reportedly triggered by a heated discussion between the victim and a private coach in a gym WhatsApp group.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

Six men have been arrested after a WhatsApp group argument related to a gym allegedly escalated into a violent attack on a young man who works as a part-time gym trainer, police said on Thursday.

Gym WhatsApp Spat Turns Physical

The incident occurred on Tuesday and was captured on CCTV cameras, they said.

The purported footage shows the attackers arriving on two-wheelers near the affected person's home, assaulting him, and then fleeing.

According to police, Ansh Thakur had earlier been involved in a heated discussion in a gym WhatsApp group on Monday night.

The argument was between him and a private coach named Iliyaz, with whom he had trained for about two years but had not spoken for the past six months.

Arrest and Investigation Underway

During the online exchange, another man named Matin reportedly threatened Ansh for speaking against Iliyaz. The next day, Matin and his friends allegedly called Ansh out near his home under the pretext of meeting him, a senior police officer said.

When he arrived, they allegedly attacked him using metal knuckles and other weapons, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, a case was registered at Sanjaynagar police station, and six people involved in the assault were arrested, the officer said. Investigations are underway, he added.