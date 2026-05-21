Six Arrested After Gym Argument Turns Violent

In Bengaluru, six individuals have been arrested following a violent assault on a gym trainer, stemming from a heated argument within a gym's WhatsApp group.

Key Points Six men arrested in Bengaluru after a gym-related WhatsApp argument escalated into a violent attack.

The victim, Ansh Thakur, a part-time gym trainer, was allegedly attacked by men including one named Matin.

The attack followed a heated online discussion between Thakur and a private coach named Iliyaz.

The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the attackers arriving and assaulting Thakur.

Police have registered a case and investigations are currently underway.

Six men have been arrested after a WhatsApp group argument related to a gym allegedly escalated into a violent attack on a young man who works as a part-time gym trainer, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and was captured on CCTV cameras, they said.

The purported footage shows the attackers arriving on two-wheelers near the affected person's home, assaulting him, and then fleeing.

The WhatsApp Argument That Sparked Violence

According to police, Ansh Thakur had earlier been involved in a heated discussion in a gym WhatsApp group on Monday night.

The argument was between him and a private coach named Iliyaz, with whom he had trained for about two years but had not spoken for the past six months.

Threats And The Alleged Attack

During the online exchange, another man named Matin reportedly threatened Ansh for speaking against Iliyaz. The next day, Matin and his friends allegedly called Ansh out near his home under the pretext of meeting him, a senior police officer said.

When he arrived, they allegedly attacked him using metal knuckles and other weapons, he said.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, a case was registered at Sanjaynagar police station, and six people involved in the assault were arrested, the officer said. Investigations are underway, he added.