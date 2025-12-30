Bengal's demography dangerously altered due to infiltration: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was abetting the infiltration of Bangladeshis, which has "dangerously altered" the state's demography over the past few years.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a press conference, in Kolkata, December 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata with months left for elections in the state, Shah said people of West Bengal were anxious over infiltration, which the BJP would end after coming to power in the state with a "two-thirds majority in 2026".

He said the assembly elections would take place in April, and the issue of "driving infiltrators out of the country" would be the key agenda.

Claiming that "a new BJP government will be formed in the state after April 15, 2026, as people have made up their minds", Shah announced that a "strong national grid" would be set up to end infiltration in Bengal.

"Insaan chhod dijiye, parinda bhi pur nahin maar paye, is prakar ki mazboot grid ki rachana hum karenge (forget humans, even birds won't be able to breach the grid we intend to build)," Shah said.

"Na keval ghoospet rokenge, saare ghoospetiyon ko chun chun ke Bharat ke bahar nikalne ka kaam bhi BJP ki Bangal sarkar karegi (The BJP-led government in Bengal will not only stop the infiltrators, but it will also identify them one by one and drive them out of the country)," he added.

Shah alleged the Centre has not been able to complete fencing of the India-Bangladesh border because the West Bengal government was not providing the required land.

"Mamata Banerjee blames the BSF for not stopping infiltration. I am asking her from this public platform, which is the only state government bordering Bangladesh that doesn't provide land to erect border fences. It is your government which doesn't provide land, which is why the task of border fencing doesn't get completed," he said.

Shah maintained that CM Banerjee must answer why the infiltration problem is more acute in Bengal than in BJP-ruled Assam, Tripura or in the country's western states like Rajasthan and Gujarat, besides Punjab and Kashmir.

"Why does it happen only in Bengal? That's because infiltration happens here under your direct monitoring, resulting in slow but steady change of the state's demography to strengthen your vote bank," he said.

Shah said the party will stop infiltration from the eastern borders and ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power in the state.

"BJP will form a government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority," he said.

Shah said members of the Matua community have no reason to fear because of the SIR exercise.

"It is our pledge that all religiously persecuted refugees will be accommodated in the country. Even Mamata Banerjee cannot cause harm to the Matuas," he said.

Coming down heavily on the TMC government on corruption and women's safety, Shah alleged that the TMC has surpassed the Left in establishing the politics of fear and violence.

"There is no safety for women in Bengal. The incidents at RG Kar Medical College, Sandeshkhali and at the South Calcutta Law College stand testimony to how unsafe this state has become for women," he said.

Shah said top TMC leaders have been to jails on charges of swindling public money, with machines to count cash recovered from their homes malfunctioning because of overheating.

"Bengal's development has come to a complete halt under this corrupt regime. TMC is now synonymous with corruption. Its top leaders have been to jail on charges of swindling public money," he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that West Bengal's economy has witnessed an unprecedented slide, with more than 7000 industries fleeing from the state.

"The state has sunk to its lowest during the Trinamool's rule; there is no place left for it to slide further," he alleged.

Shah also took on the TMC regime over the law and order situation.

"It was believed that the politics of violence and revenge would end once the Communists were defeated, but they have surpassed even the Left in matters of failure to maintain peace. So far, more than 300 BJP workers have been killed. Over 3,000 BJP workers have still not been able to return to their homes. They are being pressured that they will be allowed there only if they carry the TMC flag," he alleged.

Shah appealed to the voters, who have "given Congress, Left, TMC opportunities to govern", to provide the BJP a chance.

"The people of Bengal have firmly resolved to replace the environment of fear, corruption, misgovernance and infiltration by reestablishment of its heritage, development and uplifting of the poor, which can only be brought about by a strong and focused BJP government," he declared.