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West Bengal To Re-Verify Caste Certificates Issued Since 2011

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 20:05 IST

West Bengal has ordered a re-verification of all caste certificates issued since 2011 amid allegations of widespread irregularities, aiming to ensure fair access to benefits for legitimate Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Classes citizens.

Key Points

  • West Bengal government orders re-verification of all caste certificates issued since 2011.
  • The decision follows allegations of large-scale irregularities in the issuance of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates.
  • The state Backward Classes Welfare Department has directed district magistrates to begin the re-verification process.
  • Minister Kshudiram Tudu alleges many fake and irregular certificates were issued during the previous Trinamool Congress regime.

The West Bengal government has decided to conduct a re-verification of all caste certificates issued in the state since 2011, amid allegations of large-scale irregularities during the tenure of the previous regime, a senior bureaucrat said on Friday.

Re-Verification Process Commences

The state Backward Classes Welfare Department on Friday issued letters to all district magistrates directing them to begin the re-verification process, he said.

 

Allegations of corruption and irregularities in the issuance of caste certificates had repeatedly surfaced during the previous government's tenure.

Minister's Statement on Irregularities

State Tribal Development and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kshudiram Tudu said many fake and irregular Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates had been issued during that period.

"During the Trinamool Congress regime, a large number of fake and irregular SC, ST and OBC certificates were issued. Many people availed the benefits using these certificates," Tudu said.

The minister had earlier stated that strict action would be taken against officials under whose supervision such certificates were issued.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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