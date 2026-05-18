Bengal Government To Probe Corruption, Atrocities Under Previous TMC Regime

The West Bengal government is launching investigations into alleged corruption and atrocities against women and children during the previous TMC regime, fulfilling election promises and aiming for swift action.

Key Points West Bengal government forms two panels to investigate alleged corruption and atrocities during the previous TMC regime.

Retired judges will head the panels, focusing on institutional corruption and atrocities against women and children.

The corruption panel will investigate irregularities in welfare schemes and misappropriation of government funds.

The atrocities panel will examine cases against women and children, including those from SC, ST, and minority communities.

The commissions will operate dedicated complaint systems and conduct field visits to gather evidence.

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday approved the formation of two panels headed by retired judges of the Calcutta High Court to probe alleged institutional corruption and atrocities against women and girl child during the previous TMC regime, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

He said both retired judges had given their consent, and the commissions would begin functioning from June 1.

The CM said the decisions were linked to commitments made during the election campaign and were taken in public interest.

Investigating Institutional Corruption in West Bengal

Adhikari said that the panel to probe institutional corruption will be headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Biswajit Basu, with an ADG-rank IPS officer, Jayraman, as member secretary.

He said the panel would examine alleged irregularities in central and state welfare schemes, public construction works and service delivery systems.

"It will look into corruption, cut money, bribery, misappropriation of government funds and cases where common people have been cheated. Government officials, panchayat representatives, brokers, contractors, NGOs and cooperative bodies will all come under its ambit," Adhikari said.

He said complaints could be filed by members of the public and agencies involved in public works, and recommendations are expected within 30 days of the commencement of work.

"Based on their recommendations, FIRs will be registered, and action will be taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We will also try to recover misappropriated government funds," he said.

Addressing Atrocities Against Women and Children

The other panel, which will look into atrocities against women and girl child, will be chaired by retired judge Justice Samapti Chatterjee, with IPS officer Damayanti Sen as member secretary.

"This commission will look into atrocities committed over the past several years in the state, particularly against women and children, including those from SC, ST and minority communities," Adhikari said.

He said the commission would operate a dedicated complaint system, including a portal, WhatsApp and email channels, and would also take up pending FIRs and general diary entries.

"The members will conduct field visits to police stations and districts, record statements and hold public hearings at the local level," he said.

Future Actions and Recommendations

Adhikari said the commission would also examine pending recommendations of bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission and other constitutional commissions, and could recommend reopening of cases, fresh FIRs, supplementary chargesheets and stronger prosecution measures where necessary.

"We took these decisions in the cabinet today. During the election period, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared a chargesheet against the previous state government. There were two commitments made in the larger public interest of the people of the state," Adhikari said.

He said the government was aware of public expectations but stressed that institutional mechanisms take time to become effective.

"There is public expectation, and although we worked out the framework in a short time, this is a long process. If we do not start now, we will not be able to show results in two to three months. That is why we completed the formation within 10 days and also gave cabinet approval," he said.