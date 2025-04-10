HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bengal to file review plea in SC over 25,000 scrapped school jobs

Bengal to file review plea in SC over 25,000 scrapped school jobs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 00:06 IST

x

West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant on Wednesday urged teachers to continue working in their respective schools to ensure that the state's education system does not collapse and asserted that the government would soon file a review petition in the Supreme Court in the context of its order annulling over 25,000 jobs last week.

IMAGE: An aggrieved teacher breaks down during a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Supreme Court upholding a Calcutta HC order to cancel appointments of over 25,000 staff in West Bengal schools by SSC, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, April 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Referring to clashes between police and teachers outside the district inspector of schools' office at Kasba in Kolkata, Pant appealed to the educators not to get involved in confrontations so that their plan to legally resolve the impasse does not get affected.

 

"It has come to our notice that teachers were seen attending schools and interacting with students. I would like to congratulate them. I will appeal to them not to get involved in anything that would affect the steps we are planning to take. I would like to assure them that the government is trying to find a solution to the problem legally," Pant added.

"We have already filed a clarificatory petition in which we have requested the SC to allow us to continue with the existing (education) system. We are waiting for the SC's directive. We are trying to find a solution from a humanitarian perspective. We will follow the SC directive to take our next steps," the IAS officer elaborated.

"The state education department is taking steps to comply with the SSC directive. We are concentrating on the 10 points they have given us at the Netaji Indoor Stadium," he said, adding that they will not delay filing it at the Supreme Court.

"Whatever happened at the Kasba DI office is unfortunate. Unnecessarily this situation is being created. We do not want a repetition of any such incident. We can feel their pain and their problems, we understand that they have families and children. We will look at the matter from a humanitarian point of view," he added.

When pointed to an incident of a policeman kicking a teacher, Pant said, "If there is an attack on public property and also on police, then you are bound to take action. Nobody has the right to destroy public property. There they tried to break the lock at the DI office. Law and order have to be controlled and nobody would take law and order into their own hands. As a citizen, everybody is bound by the law."

Talking to reporters, Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Verma, who was present with Pant, said police would facilitate any programme planned by the teachers if they were given prior information.

"We found some teachers trying to enter the DI office and then the situation erupted. Six of our policemen were injured. I will appeal to teachers to inform us what they want. We will facilitate that. Police are not against anybody. Today, police were compelled to take action when they were attacked and some of them were injured," Verma said.

The IPS officer said they had "no prior intimation about today's programme (teachers going to the DI office)."

Verma agreed to the fact that the policeman's kicking one teacher was "absolutely not desirable."

He went on to say only a part of the footage was telecast on news channels and people should also see what compelled the policeman to get into that act. He said an investigation was initiated.

"I fully agree that this is absolutely not desirable. We are looking into the footage. Our senior officer is probing the matter. Only one portion of the footage was being shown on television channels. I think we must see the entire visual. All these things are not desirable," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Let deserving teachers keep jobs, Bengal govt urges SC
Let deserving teachers keep jobs, Bengal govt urges SC
WBSSC to hold fresh exams for teachers' recruitment
WBSSC to hold fresh exams for teachers' recruitment
Defiant Mamata asks teachers to 'continue with work'
Defiant Mamata asks teachers to 'continue with work'
Can't accept, but ...: Mamata on SC verdict
Can't accept, but ...: Mamata on SC verdict
SC stays order on CBI probe into WB teachers' scam
SC stays order on CBI probe into WB teachers' scam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Apple Launches MacBook Air With M4 Chip

webstory image 2

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

webstory image 3

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

VIDEOS

Crown Prince of Dubai visits Bombay Stock Exchange1:04

Crown Prince of Dubai visits Bombay Stock Exchange

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna1:20

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz0:48

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD