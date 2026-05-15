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West Bengal Suspends IPS Officers Over Hospital Case Mishandling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 15:21 IST

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Three senior IPS officers in West Bengal have been suspended for their alleged mishandling of the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case investigation, raising serious questions about police conduct.

Key Points

  • West Bengal government suspends three senior IPS officers.
  • The suspensions relate to the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case investigation.
  • Officers allegedly mishandled the case and offered a bribe to the victim's parents.
  • A departmental probe led to the suspension of the IPS officers.
  • The CBI is conducting the actual investigation of the crime.

The West Bengal government on Friday suspended three senior IPS officers for their alleged mishandling and dereliction of duty during the initial phase of investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

Suspension Details and Allegations

Announcing the decision at the state secretariat, Adhikari said the suspension of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, and ex-deputy commissioners Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta, was ordered in the wake of a departmental probe initiated against them.

 

The chief minister said that the three officers were allegedly involved in the "mishandling" of the case, "offering money to the victim's parents as bribe" and addressing an "unauthorised press conference" in connection with the gruesome crime, which took place in August, 2024.

CBI Investigation and State Government's Role

Adhikari clarified that the state government was not getting into the actual investigation of the crime, which is being conducted by the CBI and argued in court.

The CM said that the disciplinary proceedings and departmental inquiry would be spearheaded by the state home secretary under guidance of the chief secretary.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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