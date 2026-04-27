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Three UP Policemen Suspended For Rape Case Probe Lapses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 27, 2026 18:13 IST

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Three Uttar Pradesh policemen have been suspended after a rape case investigation revealed serious irregularities and negligence in applying the appropriate legal charges.

Key Points

  • Two sub-inspectors and a head constable in Bareilly have been suspended for irregularities in a rape case investigation.
  • The victim alleged her partner established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and later abandoned her.
  • The initial FIR failed to include appropriate legal sections related to rape, despite the complaint's allegations.
  • Senior police officials have warned of strict action against any laxity in cases involving crimes against women.

Two sub-inspectors and a head constable of Bareilly Police were suspended on Monday for serious irregularities and arbitrary conduct while probing a rape case, officials said.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya suspended the three personnel with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry, they said.

 

Rape Complaint Filed in December 2023

The matter pertains to a complaint filed on December 8, 2023, at the CB Ganj police station, where the suspended policemen were posted at the time, the SSP said.

The victim had alleged that her partner established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and later abandoned her.

Serious Lapses in FIR Registration

"While an FIR was registered under sections 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC, the investigation revealed serious lapses. Despite the complaint containing allegations related to rape, the then FIR writer, Head Constable Pravin Kumar, failed to invoke the appropriate legal sections," Arya said.

Negligence of Sub-Inspectors Investigated

The probe further revealed that Sub-Inspectors Ratnesh Kumar and Sachin Choudhary, who were handling the case, were also negligent in adding the relevant charges.

At the time of suspension, Kumar was posted at Bhuta police station, Choudhary at Nawabganj, and Pravin was still posted at CB Ganj police station.

Zero Tolerance for Laxity in Crimes Against Women

The SSP reiterated that any form of laxity in cases involving crimes against women will not be tolerated and warned of strict action against erring personnel.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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