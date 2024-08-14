News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal hospital services hit due to ongoing protests over doctor's murder

Bengal hospital services hit due to ongoing protests over doctor's murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 14, 2024 19:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Healthcare services across West Bengal were disrupted on Wednesday as doctors continued their cease-work, protesting the rape-murder of a woman doctor.

IMAGE: A view of the entrance of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the ongoing strike of doctors over the issue of sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, August 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Long queues were seen at outpatient department ticket counters in government hospitals, where senior doctors joined their junior colleagues in the protest.

 

Private hospitals also kept their outpatient departments "closed" to express solidarity with the agitating junior doctors at state-run hospitals.

"We have no new demands. It appears that attempts are being made to protect certain people. Some people have tried to tamper with evidence by starting construction on the same floor of RG Kar hospital where our colleague was raped and murdered. We see no reason to stop our protest," an agitating doctor told PTI.

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors called for a cease-work at OPDs across all government and private hospitals in the state. Junior and senior doctors, interns, and house staff wore black armbands and chanted slogans, demanding justice for the victim.

"Emergency services are still operational, but we must protest to ensure justice for the victim. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to some patients," a protester said.

Similar scenes were reported at SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, National Medical College and Hospital, and other medical facilities across the state.

In private hospitals, including Manipal, Medica, Peerless, and RN Tagore, doctors, nurses, and staff also wore black badges and marched from Mukundapur to Ruby Crossing, demanding justice.

"We stand in solidarity with the incident at RGKMCH. As part of our protest, routine OPD services at all our Bengal units will remain closed. However, we are committed to ensuring care for emergency cases," said Debashis Dhar, senior vice-president of ILS Hospitals.

OPD services at all Disha Eye Hospitals were also closed on Wednesday, confirmed Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, chairman and MD of Disha Eye Hospitals.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CBI takes over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder probe
CBI takes over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder probe
Kolkata doc was raped brutally, says initial autopsy
Kolkata doc was raped brutally, says initial autopsy
Kolkata doctor murder accused addicted to violent porn
Kolkata doctor murder accused addicted to violent porn
Exports dip 1.2% in Jul; trade deficit widens
Exports dip 1.2% in Jul; trade deficit widens
Gill, Pant, Jaiswal, Ishan assemble for Duleep Trophy
Gill, Pant, Jaiswal, Ishan assemble for Duleep Trophy
Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach
Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach
Auto, IT stocks boost Sensex by 150 points
Auto, IT stocks boost Sensex by 150 points

More like this

WB rape-murder: Doc body alleges evidence tampering

WB rape-murder: Doc body alleges evidence tampering

Doctors' body calls off strike over Kolkata rape-murder

Doctors' body calls off strike over Kolkata rape-murder

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances