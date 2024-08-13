News
Rediff.com  » News » Doctors' body calls off strike over Kolkata rape-murder

Doctors' body calls off strike over Kolkata rape-murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 13, 2024 23:35 IST
The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Tuesday said it was calling off its strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister has accepted their demands.

IMAGE: Junior doctors and medical students hold placards as they stage a protest demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

A delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday night.

FORDA said the decision to end the strike, effective from Wednesday morning, was made in the interest of patient welfare.

 

According to the statement issued by the association, "A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA's involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days."

An official notice from the health ministry is expected soon.

On Monday, several government-run hospitals in the national capital went on an indefinite strike after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Resident Doctors' Association decided to shut elective services in hospitals in response to a call from FORDA.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
