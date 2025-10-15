Bengal guv submits findings on Durgapur gang-rape to Prez, MHA

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has submitted a report on the gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur to President Droupadi Murmu and the Union home ministry, a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the report, Bose has given a detailed account of his findings in the case and also about his interactions with the survivor and her parents who hail from Odisha, he said.

"A report has been submitted to President Droupadi Murmu in connection with the governor's findings in the Durgapur case. A copy of the report was sent to the Home Ministry as well," the official told PTI.

The President also belongs to Odisha.

Talking to the media earlier in the day, the governor said that the feelings of the survivor's parents about taking their daughter back to Odisha should be respected.

"We have to understand their feelings. Whatever steps are required to help them in this hour of crisis and in future should be taken," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MP from Odisha's Balasore, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, met Bose at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about his findings of the Durgapur incident.

Referring to his meeting with the MP, the Bengal Governor said that he received some suggestions from them.

"Today I had a representation from the MP of Balasore. They also gave some suggestions. I do not want to divulge them because they should be kept confidential," Bose said, adding that he has also received a report from the National Women's Commission.

Bose had gone to Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district and spoken to the victim and her parents.

Meanwhile, Sarangi, after meeting the Bengal Governor, expressed doubts about whether those arrested by the police were the actual culprits or "scapegoats".

"The TI (Test identification) parade should be carried out to identify the real criminals. It is still not clear that those arrested in this case are the real culprits or they have been made to shield others," Sarangi said.

The second-year MBBS student was allegedly gang-raped when she had gone out of the private medical college campus with a male friend to fetch food on the evening of October 10.

Police have so far arrested six people, including the friend, for their alleged involvement in the crime, which has sparked a huge political uproar in the state.