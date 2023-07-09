News
Bengal Guv flies to Delhi, likely to submit report on poll violence to Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 09, 2023 21:53 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday flew to New Delhi, where he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections in the state, an official said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose visits the house of Congress worker late Fulchand Sheikh who was shot dead in Ratanpur village in June, in Murshidabad, July 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least 15 people were killed in violence during polling in the state on Saturday.

"The governor is visiting Delhi. He is supposed to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the panchayat polls held in West Bengal on Saturday," the official told PTI.

 

Bose is likely to meet Shah on Monday morning, he said, adding that the governor has prepared a report on his views after visiting violence-hit areas in the backdrop of the rural polls.

On the polling day, the state governor had visited various places, mostly in North 24 Parganas district, and taken stock of the situation.

Incidentally, the governor had visited places in the state where people were killed during incidents of clashes between political parties in the run-up to the polls.

Bose had visited Bhangar and Canning in South 24 Parganas district before meeting family members of a victim in Dinhata in Cooch Behar.

He had also met the relatives of another deceased person in Basanti.

He has also opened a 'peace home' at the Raj Bhavan to address the grievances of common people.

Bose has accused State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha of failing to discharge his duties during the panchayat elections

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
