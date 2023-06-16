News
Bengal Guv: Have talked to CM, political violence must end

Bengal Guv: Have talked to CM, political violence must end

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 16, 2023 16:24 IST
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that political violence in the state must come to an end, after visiting Bhangore, where supporters of two political parties clashed a day before leaving three dead.

IMAGE: Stones being pelted amid violent clashes which erupted during the filing of nominations for the upcoming West Bengal Panchayat elections, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Governor said he has already discussed the situation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the situation.

"Some undesirable incidents have happened in some parts of Bengal. I have made my inferences of them. No violence will be tolerated and we will have to end it," Bose told reporters after taking stock of the situation at Bhangore.

 

Clashes on Thursday between political workers had left two dead and several injured of whom one died in a hospital on Friday morning.

The semi-rural area of Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, was also the scene of political clashes earlier between Indian Secular Front (ISF) a party floated by a Muslim cleric and the ruling TMC.

After starting that he had discussed the situation arising from recurring political violence, Bose said, "The CM is my constitutional colleague. What we discussed cannot be revealed outside."

He added, "Certainly, whatever is expected of the Governor under the Constitution will be done."

Besides Bhangore, violence had marred the nomination filing process on Thursday in several other districts in clashes between political parties.

In all five people died as a result of the violence.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
