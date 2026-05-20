Rajdeep Majumder Appointed Additional Advocate General Of West Bengal

Rajdeep Majumder has been appointed as the new Additional Advocate General of West Bengal, marking a significant change in the state's legal representation.

Key Points Rajdeep Majumder appointed as the new Additional Advocate General of West Bengal.

N G Khaitan to take over as the advocate on record at the Calcutta High Court.

Kallol Mondal named as the new public prosecutor of West Bengal at the High Court.

New law officers appointed to represent West Bengal in civil and criminal matters.

The West Bengal government has appointed Rajdeep Majumder as the state's new additional advocate general, while N G Khaitan will take over as the advocate on record, original side, at the Calcutta High Court, an official said on Wednesday.

Key Appointments in West Bengal Legal System

Senior advocate Majumder was serving as the deputy solicitor general representing the central government at the high court.

The BJP government is yet to appoint the advocate general of the state.

Kishore Dutta, who served as the AG in the previous Trinamool Congress dispensation, resigned following the assembly elections in the state.

New Public Prosecutor Named

Senior advocate N G Khaitan has been appointed the advocate on record, original side, at the high court, the official said.

Kallol Mondal, a senior advocate, is the new public prosecutor of the state at the high court, the official said.

With the change in government in West Bengal, the new BJP dispensation appointed the law officers to represent the state in various civil and criminal matters in the Calcutta High Court.