Governor shake-up: RN Ravi moves to Bengal, Hasnain to Bihar

Governor shake-up: RN Ravi moves to Bengal, Hasnain to Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 06, 2026 00:27 IST

President Droupadi Murmu has announced a significant reshuffle of governors across India, appointing new leaders for West Bengal, Bihar, and several other states in a major administrative overhaul.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose receives a memorandum from West Bengal Junior Doctors Front demanding justice in the RG Kar rape-murder case, at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, October 14, 2024. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) named as the new Governor of Bihar.
  • Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala, to discharge functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu.
  • Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi, appointed as Ladakh's LG.
  • Shiv Pratap Shukla, Himachal Pradesh Governor, made Telangana Governor.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been appointed West Bengal Governor and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) named new Bihar Governor as part of major gubernatorial appointments effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday night.

Ravi succeeds C V Ananda Bose, who resigned earlier in the day.

 

President Murmu has accepted Bose's resignation, a communique issued by her office said.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu, it said.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi, has been appointed as Ladakh's LG in place of Kavinder Gupta, who has been named Himachal Pradesh Governor.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been named Delhi LG, the communique said.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been made Telangana Governor in place of Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been appointed Maharashtra Governor.

Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as Nagaland Governor, the communique said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
