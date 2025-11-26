'Serious breach': EC seeks report over BLOs protest in Kolkata

The Election Commission on Wednesday wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma over the protest by a section of BLOs at the West Bengal CEO's office, calling it a 'serious security breach', and sought an action taken report within 48 hours.

IMAGE: BLOs protest in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the letter, EC secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra said the existing security at the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal appeared to be inadequate to handle the situation.

Alleging 'excessive work pressure' and 'unmanageable workload' due to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a section of booth-level officers (BLOs) held a 30-hour demonstration outside the CEO's office till Tuesday evening.

"The existing security in the office of the CEO appeared to be inadequate to handle the situation, which could lead to a threat to the safety and security of the Chief Electoral Officer, Joint Chief Electoral Officers, Deputy Chief Electoral Officers and other officers and staff working in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer," the EC said in the letter, a copy of which was marked to the chief secretary, state home secretary and the DGP.

Stating that it has taken a 'serious view of the incident', the EC directed the police to take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of officers and staff 'posted in the office of the CEO, at their residences and while commuting to and fro'.

'The Commission further directs that adequate security classification shall be done on account of the sensitivity involved due to SIR activities and forthcoming elections in the State, and ensure that no untoward incident occurs again,' it said.